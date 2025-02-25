Slovak National Party demands apology from Fico for supporting Ukraine at UN

The nationalist Slovak National Party, a member of the coalition, has demanded an apology from Prime Minister Robert Fico for supporting a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Denník N

Details: Slovak nationalists believe that the vote for the UN resolution on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine took place without the mandate of a competent representative.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The subject of the inspection should be to obtain information on who and when gave the consent to the representative of the Slovak Republic to the UN to vote in this way," the party said.

Furthermore, it called on Prime Minister Robert Fico to "immediately apologise for voting in the UN on behalf of the Slovak Republic".

"It is important that the Slovak Republic maintains its position and a clear stance, as Hungary, led by Viktor Orbán, does. If the government declares something, it is unthinkable that our representatives in international institutions would vote contrary to the policy advocated by the government led by Robert Fico with the support of the Slovak National Party," it added.

Background:

On Monday, 93 UN states voted in favour of a resolution introduced by Ukraine and European countries condemning Russian aggression and demanding the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine.

The document was voted against by 18 states, including the United States, Russia, Hungary and Israel.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained the vote by saying that the Ukrainian resolution was "antagonistic" and contradicted efforts to negotiate an end to the war.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!