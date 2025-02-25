Slovak Foreign Ministry defends support for Ukraine at UN after angering country's nationalists

The Slovak Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that its vote in favour of a UN resolution condemning Russian aggression reflects the government's position, following criticism from nationalists.

Source: ministry in comment to TASR news agency, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: The Slovak Foreign Ministry reminded that 93 UN member states approved the resolution, which is "a possible compromise proposal" aimed at emphasising respect for international law, the inviolability of borders, and territorial integrity.

They added that these principles are fundamental for Slovakia.

Quote: "Our position is absolutely principled, just as in the case of Slovakia not recognising Kosovo, as we consider it a violation of international law and Serbia’s territorial integrity."

Background:

On Monday, 24 February, 93 UN member states voted in favour of a resolution submitted by Ukraine and European countries condemning Russian aggression and demanding the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

Eighteen countries, including the US, Russia, Hungary and Israel, voted against the document.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained the vote by stating that Ukraine's resolution was "antagonistic" and contradicted efforts to negotiate an end to the war.

The nationalist Slovak National Party, a member of the coalition, demanded an apology from Prime Minister Robert Fico for supporting a UN General Assembly resolution.

