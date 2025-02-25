All Sections
European Council chief discusses EU summit on Ukraine with Hungarian PM – video

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 25 February 2025, 21:27
Stock Photo: Getty Images

European Council President António Costa met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest on Tuesday, 25 February.

Source: Costa on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Costa stated that he had arrived in Budapest to meet with Orbán and "prepare for the special European Council on 6 March".

"In these challenging times, preserving European unity has never been more important," he added.

Orbán, in turn, briefly described his meeting with the European Council president by quoting Bob Dylan: "The times, they are a-changin'."

Background:

  • The extraordinary EU summit on 6 March, convened by Costa, will focus on European defence and Ukraine.
  • The summit comes amid efforts by Donald Trump’s administration to "end the war" in Ukraine, including negotiations with Russian officials.
  • Meanwhile, the leaders of the United Kingdom and France are seeking US support for the potential deployment of a European military contingent in Ukraine

