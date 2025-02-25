European Council chief discusses EU summit on Ukraine with Hungarian PM – video
European Council President António Costa met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest on Tuesday, 25 February.
Source: Costa on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Happy to be back in Budapest, to meet @PM_ViktorOrban and prepare the Special European Council of 6 March.
In these challenging times, preserving European unity has never been more important.#EUCO pic.twitter.com/OR7CdvODiD
— António Costa (@eucopresident) February 25, 2025
Details: Costa stated that he had arrived in Budapest to meet with Orbán and "prepare for the special European Council on 6 March".
"In these challenging times, preserving European unity has never been more important," he added.
Orbán, in turn, briefly described his meeting with the European Council president by quoting Bob Dylan: "The times, they are a-changin'."
Background:
- The extraordinary EU summit on 6 March, convened by Costa, will focus on European defence and Ukraine.
- The summit comes amid efforts by Donald Trump’s administration to "end the war" in Ukraine, including negotiations with Russian officials.
- Meanwhile, the leaders of the United Kingdom and France are seeking US support for the potential deployment of a European military contingent in Ukraine
