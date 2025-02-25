European Council President António Costa met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest on Tuesday, 25 February.

Source: Costa on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Happy to be back in Budapest, to meet @PM_ViktorOrban and prepare the Special European Council of 6 March.



In these challenging times, preserving European unity has never been more important.#EUCO pic.twitter.com/OR7CdvODiD Advertisement: — António Costa (@eucopresident) February 25, 2025

Details: Costa stated that he had arrived in Budapest to meet with Orbán and "prepare for the special European Council on 6 March".

"In these challenging times, preserving European unity has never been more important," he added.

Orbán, in turn, briefly described his meeting with the European Council president by quoting Bob Dylan: "The times, they are a-changin'."

Background:

The extraordinary EU summit on 6 March, convened by Costa, will focus on European defence and Ukraine.

The summit comes amid efforts by Donald Trump’s administration to "end the war" in Ukraine, including negotiations with Russian officials.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the United Kingdom and France are seeking US support for the potential deployment of a European military contingent in Ukraine

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!