Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 25 February 2025, 23:06
Mobile fire group. Photo: Western Operational and Territorial Unit of Ukraine's National Guard

Air defence systems were deployed in Kyiv on the evening of 25 February, after air-raid warnings were issued across various oblasts of Ukraine due to the threat of Russian attack drones.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Quote: "Air defence forces are operating on the left bank of the capital. Stay in shelters! Enemy UAVs are approaching the city from the north and south."

Details: Klitschko later reported that air defence was also active in the city centre.

air defenceShahed droneair-raid warning
