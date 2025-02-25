Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv

Air defence systems were deployed in Kyiv on the evening of 25 February, after air-raid warnings were issued across various oblasts of Ukraine due to the threat of Russian attack drones.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Quote: "Air defence forces are operating on the left bank of the capital. Stay in shelters! Enemy UAVs are approaching the city from the north and south."

Details: Klitschko later reported that air defence was also active in the city centre.

