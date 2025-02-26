Russia loses 1,170 soldiers and 19 tanks over past day

Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,170 soldiers killed and wounded and 384 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 870,700 (+1,170) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,201 (+19) tanks;

tanks; 21,183 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 23,686 (+34) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,299 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,085 (+2) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

26,961 (+194) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,064 (0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

38,702 (+120) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,759 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

