Russia loses 1,170 soldiers and 19 tanks over past day
Wednesday, 26 February 2025, 07:07
Russia has lost 1,170 soldiers killed and wounded and 384 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 870,700 (+1,170) military personnel;
- 10,201 (+19) tanks;
- 21,183 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;
- 23,686 (+34) artillery systems;
- 1,299 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,085 (+2) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 26,961 (+194) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,064 (0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 38,702 (+120) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,759 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
