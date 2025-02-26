All Sections
Russia loses 1,170 soldiers and 19 tanks over past day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 26 February 2025, 07:07
Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,170 soldiers killed and wounded and 384 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 870,700 (+1,170) military personnel;
  • 10,201 (+19) tanks;
  • 21,183 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 23,686 (+34) artillery systems;
  • 1,299 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,085 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 26,961 (+194) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,064 (0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 38,702 (+120) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,759 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

