Russian attack on Kostiantynivka kills five and injures eight people

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

At least five people were killed and eight injured as a result of Russian attacks on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 26 February.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Filashkin: "The Russians dropped guided bombs on the city and its surroundings, reports indicate there were 3 of them."

Details: Filashkin noted that Russian attacks on civilians in Kostiantynivka have recently become more frequent and severe.

Quote: "It is dangerous to stay in the city! Please evacuate in time!"

