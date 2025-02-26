Russian attack on Kostiantynivka kills five and injures eight people
Wednesday, 26 February 2025, 15:58
At least five people were killed and eight injured as a result of Russian attacks on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 26 February.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast State Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Filashkin: "The Russians dropped guided bombs on the city and its surroundings, reports indicate there were 3 of them."
Details: Filashkin noted that Russian attacks on civilians in Kostiantynivka have recently become more frequent and severe.
Quote: "It is dangerous to stay in the city! Please evacuate in time!"
