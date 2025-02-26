All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian attack on Kostiantynivka kills five and injures eight people

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 26 February 2025, 15:58
Russian attack on Kostiantynivka kills five and injures eight people
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

At least five people were killed and eight injured as a result of Russian attacks on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 26 February.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Filashkin: "The Russians dropped guided bombs on the city and its surroundings, reports indicate there were 3 of them."

Advertisement:

Details: Filashkin noted that Russian attacks on civilians in Kostiantynivka have recently become more frequent and severe.

Quote: "It is dangerous to stay in the city! Please evacuate in time!"

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk Oblastwarcasualties
Advertisement:
Russian attack on Kostiantynivka kills five and injures eight people
The full text of the "Minerals Deal", agreed by Ukraine and the United States
Polish presidential candidate makes provocation in Lviv and threatens Lviv mayor not to let him into country – photo, video
Ukraine's PM says agreement with US on minerals to be linked to security guarantees
Russian Shahed drone attack kill surgeon and Ukrinform journalist in Kyiv Oblast
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian paratroopers liberate village of Kotlyne near Pokrovsk – video
Ukraine's Special Forces eliminate Russian platoon, capturing Russian soldier who revealed unit's positions – video
Russian troops intensify activity near Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
15:58
Russian attack on Kostiantynivka kills five and injures eight people
15:27
Meeting between EU chief diplomat Kallas and US Secretary of State Rubio cancelled
15:14
EU leaders hear Macron's report on meeting with Trump and discuss 6 March summit
15:12
Ukrainian drones attack oil refinery in Russia's Tuapse – source
14:57
The full text of the "Minerals Deal", agreed by Ukraine and the United States
14:56
Russian foreign minister: Russia will not agree to cease hostilities in Ukraine along current front line
14:53
Ukrainian parliament ratifies Nicosia Convention to protect cultural heritage
14:50
14:47
Ukrainian government discloses details of Fund for Reconstruction run by Ukraine and US
14:36
Agreement with US considers previous agreements on minerals with EU, Ukrainian PM assures
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: