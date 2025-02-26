All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's PM says agreement with US on minerals to be linked to security guarantees

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 26 February 2025, 13:52
Ukraine's PM says agreement with US on minerals to be linked to security guarantees
Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Cabinet of Minister

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that Kyiv is not considering signing a minerals agreement with the United States without linking it to security guarantees. This is already included in the draft agreement.

Source: Shmyhal on the air during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 26 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Shmyhal said that Ukraine and the United States have prepared a draft agreement on economic cooperation, known as the "subsoil agreement", and it is a preliminary agreement on creating an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "We do not consider signing any agreements without security guarantees... This agreement is directly tied to security guarantees. Neither the President of Ukraine nor the Government of Ukraine will consider this agreement and its signing in isolation from security guarantees for Ukraine.

Clause 10 actually says that this agreement on the fund is an integral element of the architecture of bilateral and multilateral agreements, as well as concrete steps to establish lasting peace, strengthen economic and security stability."

Details: European Pravda sources reveal that paragraph 10 of the document states: "This Bilateral Agreement and the Fund Agreement will constitute integral elements of the architecture of bilateral and multilateral agreements, as well as concrete steps to establish lasting peace, strengthen economic and security resilience, and reflect the goals outlined in the preamble of this Bilateral Agreement."

The US government supports Ukraine's efforts to achieve the security assurances required to create long-term peace. Participants will strive to identify any steps required to protect mutual investments as outlined in the Fund Agreement."

Denys Shmyhal stated that the administration will discuss the wording of the subsoil agreement to be signed with the United States at a meeting on 26 February.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAUkrainesecurity guarantees
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not "debtor" in minerals deal with US
updatedRussian attack on Kostiantynivka kills five and injures 11 people
Meeting between EU chief diplomat Kallas and US Secretary of State Rubio cancelled
The full text of the "Minerals Deal", agreed by Ukraine and the United States
Pro-Russian presidential candidate arrested in Romania – video
Polish presidential candidate makes provocation in Lviv and threatens Lviv mayor not to let him into country – photo, video
All News
USA
Trump agreed to support European peacekeepers in Ukraine – French minister
US Department of State compiles list of additional exceptions for Ukraine regarding foreign aid freezes – Politico
Apple restricts access to corporate developer platform in Russia
RECENT NEWS
17:13
Men killed in Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast
16:51
Zelenskyy to attend European security summit in London
16:46
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will maintain maximum armed forces strength under any circumstances
16:41
Zelenskyy wants to discuss security guarantees within mineral resources deal with Trump
16:40
Fifth underground school opens in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – photos
16:40
European Commissioner reveals which critical raw materials interest EU in Ukraine and when cooperation will begin
16:26
Ukraine's General Staff reports on targets hit by Ukraine's defence forces in Russia and Crimea on 25 February
16:22
Zelenskyy: Nordic and Baltic states are now more positive on allied contingent in Ukraine
16:18
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not "debtor" in minerals deal with US
16:17
Zelenskyy: No ceasefire without security guarantees for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: