Pro-Russian presidential candidate arrested in Romania – video

Former Romanian pro-Russian presidential candidate Călin Georgescu was arrested on Wednesday, 26 February, and taken to the Prosecutor General's Office for interrogation regarding his campaign financing.

Source: European Pravda

Details: A message was posted on Georgescu's Facebook saying that he was going to re-submit his candidacy for the presidency, but "the system stopped him on the road and took him for questioning by the prosecutor's office".

Advertisement:

A video of his arrest was also posted on social media.

🚨🇷🇴 EXCLUSIVE: ROMANIA'S RIGHTFUL* PRESIDENT ARRSTED!



Below is a video I just received from Calin Georgescu's team showing him getting arrested, 2.5 hours before our second interview, and less than an hour after our call.



This comes after his supporters were all raided, less… https://t.co/2UBtfXp7Nt pic.twitter.com/mymxeV7K9f — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 26, 2025

Romanian TV channel Digi24 reports that the prosecutor's office issued an arrest warrant for Georgescu and began searching the homes of his close associates, including mercenary leader Horaţiu Potra and Georgescu's bodyguard. During the searches, prosecutors found weapons, ammunition and large sums of money. Investigators found €900,000 in a safe hidden in the floor at Potra's home.

Georgescu is being questioned in connection with the financing of his election campaign last year, for which, according to official data, he did not declare any expenses.

The prosecutor's office suspects 27 persons of violating Romania's constitutional order, inciting public opinion, forming a fascist organisation, and making false declarations regarding campaign funding sources.

Shortly after the raids were announced on Wednesday morning, Georgescu stated that they were intended to stymie his new presidential campaign.

The opposition far-right AUR party, which supports Georgescu in the presidential election, has declared that it will stage a protest outside the prosecutor’s office.

Background:

In early December 2024, the Romanian Constitutional Court made an unprecedented decision to restart the presidential election due to the scandal surrounding the campaign of Călin Georgescu.

Georgescu is an anti-Western candidate who unexpectedly won the first round of the election due to an alleged campaign of foreign interference through TikTok.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!