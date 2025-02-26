All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Pro-Russian presidential candidate arrested in Romania – video

Khrystyna Bondarieva , OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 26 February 2025, 14:50
Pro-Russian presidential candidate arrested in Romania – video
Călin Georgescu. Photo: Getty Images

Former Romanian pro-Russian presidential candidate Călin Georgescu was arrested on Wednesday, 26 February, and taken to the Prosecutor General's Office for interrogation regarding his campaign financing.

Source: European Pravda

Details: A message was posted on Georgescu's Facebook saying that he was going to re-submit his candidacy for the presidency, but "the system stopped him on the road and took him for questioning by the prosecutor's office".

Advertisement:

A video of his arrest was also posted on social media.

Romanian TV channel Digi24 reports that the prosecutor's office issued an arrest warrant for Georgescu and began searching the homes of his close associates, including mercenary leader Horaţiu Potra and Georgescu's bodyguard. During the searches, prosecutors found weapons, ammunition and large sums of money. Investigators found €900,000 in a safe hidden in the floor at Potra's home.

Georgescu is being questioned in connection with the financing of his election campaign last year, for which, according to official data, he did not declare any expenses.

The prosecutor's office suspects 27 persons of violating Romania's constitutional order, inciting public opinion, forming a fascist organisation, and making false declarations regarding campaign funding sources.

Shortly after the raids were announced on Wednesday morning, Georgescu stated that they were intended to stymie his new presidential campaign.

The opposition far-right AUR party, which supports Georgescu in the presidential election, has declared that it will stage a protest outside the prosecutor’s office.

Background:

  • In early December 2024, the Romanian Constitutional Court made an unprecedented decision to restart the presidential election due to the scandal surrounding the campaign of Călin Georgescu.
  • Georgescu is an anti-Western candidate who unexpectedly won the first round of the election due to an alleged campaign of foreign interference through TikTok.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RomaniaRusso-Ukrainian warELECTIONS
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not "debtor" in minerals deal with US
updatedRussian attack on Kostiantynivka kills five and injures 11 people
Meeting between EU chief diplomat Kallas and US Secretary of State Rubio cancelled
The full text of the "Minerals Deal", agreed by Ukraine and the United States
Pro-Russian presidential candidate arrested in Romania – video
Polish presidential candidate makes provocation in Lviv and threatens Lviv mayor not to let him into country – photo, video
All News
Romania
Romanian PM opposes sending Romanian troops to Ukraine
Romanian presidential candidate opposes sending troops to Ukraine
Geran drone debris found in Romania after overnight Russian attack on Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
17:13
Men killed in Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast
16:51
Zelenskyy to attend European security summit in London
16:46
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will maintain maximum armed forces strength under any circumstances
16:41
Zelenskyy wants to discuss security guarantees within mineral resources deal with Trump
16:40
Fifth underground school opens in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – photos
16:40
European Commissioner reveals which critical raw materials interest EU in Ukraine and when cooperation will begin
16:26
Ukraine's General Staff reports on targets hit by Ukraine's defence forces in Russia and Crimea on 25 February
16:22
Zelenskyy: Nordic and Baltic states are now more positive on allied contingent in Ukraine
16:18
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not "debtor" in minerals deal with US
16:17
Zelenskyy: No ceasefire without security guarantees for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: