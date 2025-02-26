Zelenskyy: No ceasefire without security guarantees for Ukraine

Ending the war and hostilities will only be possible when Ukraine receives security guarantees ensuring that the war will not restart.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comments to journalists on Wednesday, 26 February

Quote from Zelenskyy: "This entire agreement [on mineral resources – ed.] is about general principles and the goodwill to create a fund that will be filled with 50% of future revenues. But since there is no actual fund yet… nothing can be filled. Without the next agreement, it will not function…

And this is important to me because between the first step and the second step, we need to understand where we stand with the US…

We all need to understand that there will not simply be a ceasefire if Ukraine has no security guarantees. That will not happen. The only way this war ends is if we know that it will not start again the next day."

Background: During the media briefing on 26 February, Zelenskyy also stated that the date of his visit to Washington has not yet been confirmed.

