All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: No ceasefire without security guarantees for Ukraine

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 26 February 2025, 16:17
Zelenskyy: No ceasefire without security guarantees for Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ending the war and hostilities will only be possible when Ukraine receives security guarantees ensuring that the war will not restart.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comments to journalists on Wednesday, 26 February

Quote from Zelenskyy: "This entire agreement [on mineral resources – ed.] is about general principles and the goodwill to create a fund that will be filled with 50% of future revenues. But since there is no actual fund yet… nothing can be filled. Without the next agreement, it will not function…

Advertisement:

And this is important to me because between the first step and the second step, we need to understand where we stand with the US…

We all need to understand that there will not simply be a ceasefire if Ukraine has no security guarantees. That will not happen. The only way this war ends is if we know that it will not start again the next day."

Background: During the media briefing on 26 February, Zelenskyy also stated that the date of his visit to Washington has not yet been confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyUSA
Advertisement:
Trump announces Zelenskyy will visit US on 28 February to sign mineral resources agreement
Satellite blackmail: What if Starlink is shut down in Ukraine?
Zelenskyy shares what he wants to discuss with Trump
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not "debtor" in minerals deal with US
updatedRussian attack on Kostiantynivka kills five and injures 11 people
Meeting between EU chief diplomat Kallas and US Secretary of State Rubio cancelled
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Nordic and Baltic states are now more positive on allied contingent in Ukraine
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not "debtor" in minerals deal with US
Date of Zelenskyy's visit to US is not agreed yet
RECENT NEWS
19:13
Italian PM pushes for NATO-context security guarantees to Ukraine
18:55
Trump announces Zelenskyy will visit US on 28 February to sign mineral resources agreement
18:42
US abstains on WTO statement against Russia's aggression in Ukraine for first time, Reuters reports
18:20
Russian Shahed drone attack kill surgeon and Ukrinform journalist in Kyiv Oblast: colleagues confirm married couple's death
18:15
Satellite blackmail: What if Starlink is shut down in Ukraine?
18:05
EXPLAINERWhat fate awaits Russia's frozen assets and what scenario is the best for Ukraine?
17:50
Türkiye begins preparing specialists for Ukrainian Baykar facility
17:31
Zelenskyy shares what he wants to discuss with Trump
17:28
Sweden manufactures two large gas turbines for Ukraine
17:17
Coordination Headquarters for Treatment of Prisoners of War shared how prisoner exchange lists are formed
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: