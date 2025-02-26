Zelenskyy: Ukraine will maintain maximum armed forces strength under any circumstances

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that Ukraine will maintain the largest possible size of its military forces under any circumstances in order to defend its national interests.

Source: Zelenskyy’s comments to Ukrainian journalists on Wednesday, 26 February

Quote: "We do not believe the Russians when they talk about peace. We believe in our armed forces. And this will be one of the key security guarantees. Therefore, under any circumstances, I will maintain the maximum number of troops that Ukraine needs to defend its interests."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy also stated that Ukraine is in talks with its partners about potentially deploying soldiers when the war with Russia ends. He revealed that Ukraine's allies have diverse perspectives on the number of troops that could be stationed in Ukraine.

Background: During his media briefing, Zelenskyy stated that the end of the war and hostilities will only be possible once Ukraine receives security guarantees ensuring that the conflict will not resume.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!