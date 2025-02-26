Zelenskyy shares what he wants to discuss with Trump

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at his meeting with Trump, he plans to ask him, among other things, whether the United States will stop supporting Ukraine and what Ukraine can expect, and will also ask about the negotiations between Washington and Moscow over Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy’s comments to Ukrainian journalists on Wednesday, 26 February

Details: Zelenskyy noted that when and if Trump meets with Putin, it is Trump's decision, but since the war is going on in Ukraine, Ukraine's position should be a priority.

Advertisement:

Ukraineʼs president said he planned to tell Trump how he understands the position of Ukraine's European partners on future security guarantees.

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "We have had a lot of consultations, and I think I know what they are ready for, how they can help, what strategic role the EU, and Europe in general, can play."

Details: Zelenskyy hopes the meeting will provide more answers about what to expect from the US in the near future and "what joint plan we can prepare to end this war."

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "I will ask very directly whether the United States will stop supporting us, whether we will be able to buy weapons if they are not provided as aid, whether we can buy weapons directly from the United States. The third question is whether we can work with frozen assets, for example, to buy weapons and invest in many things, such as minerals, to rebuild Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy will also address the ongoing negotiations between the US and Russia and the issue of maintaining the sanctions imposed on Russia.

"I have already emphasised that it is unacceptable for us if decisions about us are made without us," said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraineʼs president noted that the issue of security guarantees in the context of the "minerals agreement" with the United States is a matter of principle for him, and the upcoming conversation with Trump will determine whether the mineral deal will succeed or "quietly fail."

Background: Zelenskyy also said that Northern Europe and the Baltics are "more positive" about the idea of a contingent of allies in Ukraine as part of security guarantees.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!