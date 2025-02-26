All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy shares what he wants to discuss with Trump

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 26 February 2025, 17:31
Zelenskyy shares what he wants to discuss with Trump
Stock photo: Getty Images

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at his meeting with Trump, he plans to ask him, among other things, whether the United States will stop supporting Ukraine and what Ukraine can expect, and will also ask about the negotiations between Washington and Moscow over Ukraine. 

Source: Zelenskyy’s comments to Ukrainian journalists on Wednesday, 26 February

Details: Zelenskyy noted that when and if Trump meets with Putin, it is Trump's decision, but since the war is going on in Ukraine, Ukraine's position should be a priority. 

Advertisement:

Ukraineʼs president said he planned to tell Trump how he understands the position of Ukraine's European partners on future security guarantees. 

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "We have had a lot of consultations, and I think I know what they are ready for, how they can help, what strategic role the EU, and Europe in general, can play."

Details: Zelenskyy hopes the meeting will provide more answers about what to expect from the US in the near future and "what joint plan we can prepare to end this war."

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "I will ask very directly whether the United States will stop supporting us, whether we will be able to buy weapons if they are not provided as aid, whether we can buy weapons directly from the United States. The third question is whether we can work with frozen assets, for example, to buy weapons and invest in many things, such as minerals, to rebuild Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy will also address the ongoing negotiations between the US and Russia and the issue of maintaining the sanctions imposed on Russia. 

"I have already emphasised that it is unacceptable for us if decisions about us are made without us," said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraineʼs president noted that the issue of security guarantees in the context of the "minerals agreement" with the United States is a matter of principle for him, and the upcoming conversation with Trump will determine whether the mineral deal will succeed or "quietly fail."

Background: Zelenskyy also said that Northern Europe and the Baltics are "more positive" about the idea of a contingent of allies in Ukraine as part of security guarantees.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyTrump
Advertisement:
Trump announces Zelenskyy will visit US on 28 February to sign mineral resources agreement
Satellite blackmail: What if Starlink is shut down in Ukraine?
Zelenskyy shares what he wants to discuss with Trump
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not "debtor" in minerals deal with US
updatedRussian attack on Kostiantynivka kills five and injures 11 people
Meeting between EU chief diplomat Kallas and US Secretary of State Rubio cancelled
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy to attend European security summit in London
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will maintain maximum armed forces strength under any circumstances
Zelenskyy wants to discuss security guarantees within mineral resources deal with Trump
RECENT NEWS
20:44
EXPLAINERWill Trump betray Ukraine and why the new administration’s policies threaten US allies
20:07
Washington announces no talks on Ukraine between US and Russia in Istanbul on 27 February, Reuters reports
19:51
Trump: Europe should lead on Ukraine's security guarantees, US to focus on economic support
19:36
Ukrainian government approves signing of mineral resources agreement with US
19:21
Russian forces attack Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast, casualties reported – photo
19:13
Italian PM pushes for NATO-context security guarantees to Ukraine
18:55
Two people injured in Russian attack on Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
18:55
Trump announces Zelenskyy will visit US on 28 February to sign mineral resources agreement
18:42
US abstains on WTO statement against Russia's aggression in Ukraine for first time, Reuters reports
18:20
Russian Shahed drone attack kill surgeon and Ukrinform journalist in Kyiv Oblast: colleagues confirm married couple's death
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: