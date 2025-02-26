All Sections
Zelenskyy: Nordic and Baltic states are now more positive on allied contingent in Ukraine

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 26 February 2025, 16:22
Zelenskyy: Nordic and Baltic states are now more positive on allied contingent in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the Nordic and Baltic countries are now more receptive to the idea of an allied contingent in Ukraine as part of security guarantees.

Source: Zelenskyy’s comments to Ukrainian journalists on Wednesday, 26 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked about the progress of negotiations regarding a potential allied contingent in Ukraine, Zelenskyy confirmed that discussions are ongoing.

Quote: "I like that a group of eight countries has joined, and they are looking at this more positively. This includes the Nordics and the Baltics – we had a meeting in Kyiv. And I think this is very important. It depends on the role the US will play in all of this. It depends on the number of countries involved, the composition, the personnel and what each country can contribute or guarantee."

More details: Zelenskyy added that there are still differing views among the countries willing to discuss the idea, particularly regarding the size of such a contingent.

Background:

  • After meeting with Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron revealed that he had raised the issue of deploying an allied military contingent in Ukraine.
  • Media reports suggest that Trump did not provide Macron with specific commitments regarding US support for a European contingent in Ukraine.
  • The issue is expected to be a central topic in upcoming talks between Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

