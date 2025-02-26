All Sections
Two people injured in Russian attack on Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 26 February 2025, 18:55
The aftermath of the Russian strikes on the Nikopol district. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of 26 February, leaving two people injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Two people have been injured in a strike on the Nikopol district this evening. A 70-year-old man has been taken to hospital. He is in a moderate condition. A 78-year-old woman will recover at home.

Overall, the district has experienced almost two dozen enemy artillery and drone attacks throughout the day. The aggressor struck the city of Nikopol and Marhanets, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas." '[A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The Russian bombardments of the Nikopol district damaged an industrial facility, infrastructure, eleven houses, six outbuildings, two solar panels, cars, power lines and gas pipelines.

Russian forces also attacked the Velykomykhailivka hromada in the Synelnykove district with a kamikaze drone, damaging three houses and power lines.

