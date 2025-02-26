All Sections
Iryna "Cheka" Tsybukh, combat medic, posthumously awarded title Hero of Ukraine

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 26 February 2025, 19:59
Iryna Tsybukh. Photo: Iryna's archive

Iryna Tsybukh, a paramedic with the Hospitallers medical battalion, has been posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Source: decree on the website of the Office of the President

Quote: "For personal courage and heroism displayed in the defence of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I hereby decree:

Iryna Volodymyrivna Tsybukh, a public figure and a crew leader of the Hospitallers volunteer battalion, shall be bestowed the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order of the Golden Star (posthumously)."

Read also: An interview with Iryna "Cheka" Tsybukh, combat medic, 1998-2024

Background:

  • In November 2023, Iryna "Cheka" Tsybukh was awarded the Order of Merit of III degree, and in March 2024, she became a laureate of the Ukrainska Pravda 100, The Power of Women award.
  • Six days before her death, in her last post on X (Twitter), Iryna wrote: "My birthday is coming soon, and I am proud to have lived to be 26". However, Iryna did not live to see her 26th birthday for two days. On 29 May, she was killed during a rotation in Kharkiv Oblast.
  • In June 2024, Zelensky posthumously conferred the Order of Courage of the III class on Iryna.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!


