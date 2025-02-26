All Sections
Trump seeks "best deal" for peace so Ukraine regains "as much" territory as possible

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 26 February 2025, 21:56
Trump. Stock Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has vowed to seek a deal to "end the war" in Ukraine that works for both sides.

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump at a meeting of his cabinet on Wednesday, 26 February

Details: Trump stated that he believes it is possible to achieve peace in Ukraine, citing his conversation with Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin as an example.

"I've had very good conversations with President Putin. I had very good conversations with President Zelenskyy. And until four weeks ago, nobody had conversations with anybody. It was not even a consideration. Nobody thought you could make peace," he said. [NB: Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Vladimir Putin as a president – ed.]

The US president also commented on possible territorial concessions by Ukraine as part of a "peace deal", promising that he would seek to conclude the "best deal".

"We're going to do the best we can to make the best deal we can for both sides. But for Ukraine, we're going to try very hard to make a good deal so that they can get as much [of their territory – ed.] back as possible. We want to get as much back as possible," Trump said. 

Background:

Advertisement:
