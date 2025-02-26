All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

US objected to mention of security guarantees in Ukraine minerals deal, NYT says

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 26 February 2025, 23:05
US objected to mention of security guarantees in Ukraine minerals deal, NYT says
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States initially objected to including a reference to security guarantees for Ukraine in a bilateral agreement on mineral development which Kyiv and Washington plan to sign on 28 February.

Source: The New York Times, citing a Ukrainian source involved in the negotiations, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The version of the minerals deal agreed upon by Ukraine and the United States mentions that the United States "supports Ukraine’s effort to obtain security guarantees needed to establish lasting peace".

Advertisement:

The NYT reported that previous drafts of the agreement made no mention of security guarantees.

The NYT’s source said officials in the Trump administration had "strenuously tried to exclude" the phrase "security guarantees" from previous drafts.

According to the source, the NYT said, the US had argued that the phrase exceeded the scope of the negotiations on mining rights in Ukraine.

It remained unclear whether the revised wording signified support for explicit US security guarantees or for Ukraine’s diplomatic efforts to promote a European "peacekeeping" mission.

Background: On Wednesday, 26 February, Trump himself refused to promise Ukraine specific security guarantees from the United States, saying that this should be done by Europe.

Read also: The full text of the Ukraine-US Minerals Agreement

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAsecurity guarantees
Advertisement:
Trump seeks "best deal" for peace so Ukraine regains "as much" territory as possible
Trump announces Zelenskyy will visit US on 28 February to sign minerals agreement
Satellite blackmail: What if Starlink is shut down in Ukraine?
Zelenskyy shares what he wants to discuss with Trump
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not "debtor" in minerals deal with US
updatedRussian attack on Kostiantynivka kills five and injures 11 people
All News
USA
Ukraine's PM outlines six key points of US-Ukraine minerals deal
US abstains on WTO statement against Russia's aggression in Ukraine for first time, Reuters reports
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not "debtor" in minerals deal with US
RECENT NEWS
23:50
Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast 138 times on 26 February: three people injured
23:05
US objected to mention of security guarantees in Ukraine minerals deal, NYT says
21:56
Trump seeks "best deal" for peace so Ukraine regains "as much" territory as possible
21:11
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump on 28 February
20:56
Trump: Putin must make concessions to end war in Ukraine
20:44
EXPLAINERWill Trump betray Ukraine and why the new administration’s policies threaten US allies
20:38
Trump: Ukraine can forget about NATO membership
20:17
Ukraine's PM outlines six key points of US-Ukraine minerals deal
20:07
Washington announces no talks on Ukraine between US and Russia in Istanbul on 27 February, Reuters reports
19:59
Combat medic Iryna "Cheka" Tsybukh posthumously awarded title Hero of Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: