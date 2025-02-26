All Sections
Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast 138 times on 26 February: three people injured

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 26 February 2025, 23:50
A column of smoke rising after an explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces bombarded 12 hromadas in Sumy Oblast on 26 February, leaving three people injured. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians have mounted 138 attacks on the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast during the day. 232 explosions have been recorded. The attacks affected the Mykolaivka, Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne, Esman, Khutir-Mykhailivskyi and Seredyna-Buda hromadas."

Details: Russian forces targeted the Mykolaivka hromada with multiple-launch rocket systems. Two people were injured in the bombardment. A lyceum [a secondary school], 13 houses and 4 cars were damaged.

The Russians dropped a VOG high-explosive-fragmentation grenade from a drone (one explosion) and launched guided aerial bombs (two explosions) on the Hlukhiv hromada. One civilian was injured in the attack. Two cars, two houses and three non-residential buildings were damaged.

