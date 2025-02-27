All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia aims to seize Ukrainian cities through ultimatums, not military force – ISW

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 27 February 2025, 05:41
Russia aims to seize Ukrainian cities through ultimatums, not military force – ISW
Kremlin. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Kremlin is demanding that Ukraine give up major cities, like Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Kramatorsk, through political pressure and negotiations since it is unable to capture them through military means.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: ISW reports that Russia continues to express its intention to capture Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson oblasts completely. However, major cities such as Zaporizhzhia (706,000 people), Kherson (275,000) and Kramatorsk (147,000) remain under Ukrainian control.

Advertisement:

Analysts say that the occupation of these territories will lead to a large-scale humanitarian catastrophe, as Russia is likely to use the same methods of repression, deportation and forced assimilation that it has used in the territories it has already occupied.

However, Russia's military offensive has effectively stopped, with the army suffering significant losses in equipment and manpower. Therefore, the Kremlin is trying to use diplomatic pressure and propaganda to force Ukraine to make concessions and abandon control over its cities.

Quote: "Lavrov’s rhetoric is likely an attempt to achieve through negotiations what the Russian military cannot achieve by force."

To quote the ISW's Key Takeaways on 23 February:

  • US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are planning to meet at the White House on 28 February, likely to sign a US-Ukraine mineral deal. A draft agreement of the deal published ahead of the meeting does not provide US security assistance or security guarantees to Ukraine, however.
  • Russian officials directly involved in negotiations with the United States continue to insist that any peace agreement to resolve the war in Ukraine must be based on Russia’s 2021 demands. They also insist on the surrender to Russia of territory that Ukrainian forces currently hold that is home to major cities and well over a million people.
  • Russia is demanding that Ukraine surrender several large cities that Russian forces do not currently occupy and have no prospect of seizing, handing over one million Ukrainians to Russia.
  • Lavrov’s and other Kremlin officials’ continued rejections of a ceasefire and other terms that US President Donald Trump and European leaders have identified as necessary to achieve a lasting peace in Ukraine demonstrate that Russian leader Vladimir Putin remains uninterested in meaningful negotiations and assesses that he can achieve his war objectives militarily in the medium- to long-term.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Toretsk and Pokrovsk, and Russian forces recently advanced near Kupiansk, Chasiv Yar, Kurakhove, Velyka Novosilka, and Robotyne.
  • Russian officials proposed that the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) assume control over all Russian pre-trial detention facilities amid reports that the FSB is in charge of a pre-trial detention facility linked to the abuse of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs).

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ISWoccupationRussiaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Former head of Ukraine's Security Service Bakanov not involved in criminal proceedings
Will Ukraine survive in 2025? Soldiers, arms manufacturers and officials respond at Ukrainska Pravda forum
North Korea sends additional troops to Russia to participate in war against Ukraine
US and Russia consider Arctic as place for economic cooperation – Bloomberg
Trump seeks "best deal" for peace so Ukraine regains "as much" territory as possible
Trump announces Zelenskyy will visit US on 28 February to sign minerals agreement
All News
ISW
North Korea may increase military supplies to Russia – ISW
Putin and Russians do not want to end war in Ukraine – ISW
Russia becomes increasingly reliant on Iran and North Korea to support its war against Ukraine – ISW
RECENT NEWS
10:16
US secretary of state: NATO's only threat are its members who have not invested in their armies
10:01
Merz meets Swedish PM in Berlin to discuss support for Ukraine
09:49
Russia attacks Ukraine with 166 drones, 162 of which fail to reach targets
09:25
Former head of Ukraine's Security Service Bakanov not involved in criminal proceedings
08:43
Ukraine's ambassador to Germany urges Berlin to form government quickly to address defence issues
08:23
Russians most actively attacked Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
08:18
MH17 plane crash: victims' relatives demand recognition of Russia's responsibility as part of peace deal
08:07
Trump's special envoy Kellog meets UK Foreign Secretary Lammy to discuss increase in defence spending and peace in Europe
07:57
Will Ukraine survive in 2025? Soldiers, arms manufacturers and officials respond at Ukrainska Pravda forum
07:37
Russia loses 1,150 soldiers and 69 artillery systems over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: