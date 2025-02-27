All Sections
UK PM calls on US to support European peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 27 February 2025, 06:18
Keir Starmer. Photo: Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called on the United States to provide security support to European peacekeepers in Ukraine. He has said only this will guarantee lasting peace rather than a temporary ceasefire.

Source: Reuters with reference to Starmer’s statement during his trip to Washington

Details: Before his visit to Washington for a meeting with US President Donald Trump, Starmer stated that the UK is ready to play its role in a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine but only on the condition of US support.

After Trump abandoned the previous US policy of supporting Ukraine, the UK and other European countries have been trying to demonstrate unity and are stepping up diplomatic efforts in support of Kyiv.

However, there is a dispute regarding the deployment of peacekeepers to Ukraine: France and the UK are ready for such a step, while Poland categorically rejects it.

Russia, for its part, stated that it will not accept "any options" involving the deployment of European troops in Ukraine.

Starmer emphasised that support from Trump is key to the peace settlement plan, although its format has not yet been defined.

"I'm absolutely convinced that we need a lasting peace, not a ceasefire, and for that to happen we need security guarantees," he said.

Starmer said that insufficient support could create the risk of a new attack by Russia.

"... my concern is if there is a ceasefire without a backstop, it will simply give him [Putin] the opportunity to wait and to come again because his ambition in relation to Ukraine is pretty obvious, I think, for all to see," he stressed.

"I'm not going to get ahead of myself on it, other than to say I'm very clear about what the principles are," Starmer said, commenting on his expectations for the talks in Washington.

