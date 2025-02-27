Russian drone attack: fire rages at industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast – photos
A large fire has broken out at an industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast as a result of a Russian drone attack.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Mykola Kalashnyk, acting Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "A fire broke out at an industrial facility in one of the oblast’s districts at night as a result of the fall of UAV debris."
Details: The fire was extinguished as of 06:30. A total of 81 firefighters and 24 fire appliances were involved in the response.
"No people were killed or injured," the State Emergency Service concluded.
Later, Mykola Kalashnyk, acting Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, said that an industrial facility in Boryspil district was on fire. Warehouses, a grain elevator and two cars were also damaged.
In addition, two houses were damaged in the Brovary district.
In the Obukhiv district, reeds burned in an open area as a result of falling debris from downed targets. The fire has already been extinguished.
Background: Air defence was responding to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 26-27 February.
