Russian drone attack: fire rages at industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast – photos

A large fire has broken out at an industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast as a result of a Russian drone attack.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Mykola Kalashnyk, acting Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A fire broke out at an industrial facility in one of the oblast’s districts at night as a result of the fall of UAV debris."

Fire being extinguished. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The fire was extinguished as of 06:30. A total of 81 firefighters and 24 fire appliances were involved in the response.

Fire engine spraying water. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"No people were killed or injured," the State Emergency Service concluded.

Firefighters. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Later, Mykola Kalashnyk, acting Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, said that an industrial facility in Boryspil district was on fire. Warehouses, a grain elevator and two cars were also damaged.

In addition, two houses were damaged in the Brovary district.

In the Obukhiv district, reeds burned in an open area as a result of falling debris from downed targets. The fire has already been extinguished.

Background: Air defence was responding to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 26-27 February.

