Ukraine's defence minister appoints former Joint Forces commander as deputy chief of the General Staff

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 27 February 2025, 10:57
Ukraine's defence minister appoints former Joint Forces commander as deputy chief of the General Staff
Former Joint Forces Commander Andrii Hnatov. Photo: Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov's Facebook page

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov appointed Major General Andrii Hnatov as Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in agreement with President Zelenskyy.

Source: Rustem Umierov on Facebook

Details: Umierov informed that the decree was signed on 27 February, in agreement with Ukraine's president.

It is stated that in his new position, Hnatov will be responsible for force generation and cooperation with partners.

Quote: "Mr. Hnatov has over 27 years of experience in the army, having served in key positions – from commander of a marine brigade to Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the troops of the Operational Command "East".

I am confident that his knowledge and skills will contribute to strengthening our country’s defence capabilities."

Background: On 26 February, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a decree dismissing Andrii Hnatov from the post of Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

