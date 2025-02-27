All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief: Russia began systematic efforts to destabilise situation in Ukraine in autumn 2023

Stepan HaftkoThursday, 27 February 2025, 12:14
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief: Russia began systematic efforts to destabilise situation in Ukraine in autumn 2023
Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Budanov on Facebook

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), has stated in an interview that the Russians started destabilising the political situation in Ukraine as early as autumn 2023 and continue to do so.

Source: Budanov in an interview with Ukrinform

Quote from Budanov: "There are many factors influencing this [the destabilisation of the political situation in Ukraine – ed.], but this systematic work began in autumn 2023, aimed specifically at sowing distrust in the authorities. This started in mid-2023."

Advertisement:

Details: Budanov noted that such systematic efforts by the Russians have been ongoing for many years.

When asked whether the Russians are taking advantage of the public's fatigue from the war, Budanov responded that "a weary society comes to life, awakens only when there are victories. When there are no victories, no matter what you do, nothing will help.

He underlined that successes – "diplomatic, political, social and military" – are critical for maintaining public morale .

Background: On 21 February, DIU reported that the Kremlin had instructed to intensify attempts to sow disillusionment among Ukrainians, destabilise the situation in the country, and discredit Ukraine in the eyes of partners who provide important military assistance.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Defence Intelligence of UkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Three years under Russian fire: How is Ukraine's energy sector coping with yet another wartime winter?
Trump administration terminates over 90% of USAID grants
EU prepares biggest defence plan since Cold War: hundreds of billions of euros for security
Former head of Ukraine's Security Service Bakanov not involved in criminal proceedings
Will Ukraine survive in 2025? Soldiers, arms manufacturers and officials respond at Ukrainska Pravda forum
North Korea sends additional troops to Russia to participate in war against Ukraine
All News
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine's General Staff confirms attack by intelligence drones on oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan
Russia prepares to announce its "victory" over Ukraine and NATO on 24 February, Ukrainian intelligence reports
Russian war criminal blown up in car in Berdiansk, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reports
RECENT NEWS
15:27
US fast-track deal with Ukraine: behind Kyiv's fight to secure sovereignty and Trump's PR win
15:00
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief knew schemes of Russia's upcoming attack back in 2021
14:56
European Commission president to attend UK PM's summit on Ukraine on 2 March
14:43
Self-proclaimed Belarusian president says Ukraine's fate will not be decided without it
14:33
Ukraine's Finance Ministry and National Bank hold first government bond exchange auction on Bloomberg platform
14:22
Zelenskyy to meet Irish PM Martin at airport en route to US
14:11
Kremlin orders its media not to praise Trump in case talks with US fail
13:44
Moscow-Washington talks on embassies begin in Istanbul, Russia says
13:27
Less embezzlement in Russian Armed Forces following defence minister Shoigu's removal, Ukraine's spy chief reports
13:23
France has been discussing development of Ukrainian mineral resources for its defence industry since autumn
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: