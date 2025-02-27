Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief: Russia began systematic efforts to destabilise situation in Ukraine in autumn 2023

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), has stated in an interview that the Russians started destabilising the political situation in Ukraine as early as autumn 2023 and continue to do so.

Source: Budanov in an interview with Ukrinform

Quote from Budanov: "There are many factors influencing this [the destabilisation of the political situation in Ukraine – ed.], but this systematic work began in autumn 2023, aimed specifically at sowing distrust in the authorities. This started in mid-2023."

Details: Budanov noted that such systematic efforts by the Russians have been ongoing for many years.

When asked whether the Russians are taking advantage of the public's fatigue from the war, Budanov responded that "a weary society comes to life, awakens only when there are victories. When there are no victories, no matter what you do, nothing will help.

He underlined that successes – "diplomatic, political, social and military" – are critical for maintaining public morale .

Background: On 21 February, DIU reported that the Kremlin had instructed to intensify attempts to sow disillusionment among Ukrainians, destabilise the situation in the country, and discredit Ukraine in the eyes of partners who provide important military assistance.

