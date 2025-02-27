All Sections
Ukrainian Parliament orders defence minister to attend committee to discuss arms supplies for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Anhelina Strashkulych, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 27 February 2025, 12:19
Ukrainian Parliament orders defence minister to attend committee to discuss arms supplies for Ukraine's Armed Forces
Rustem Umierov. Stock photo: Facebook

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) has approved a proposal requiring Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov to attend a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defence, and Intelligence to discuss the provision of arms to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the event of supply issues from the United States.

Source: Verkhovna Rada session on 27 February

Details: Roman Kostenko, an MP from the Holos ("Voice") party and secretary of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, stated that Umierov has repeatedly failed to attend Committee meetings despite numerous invitations.

Advertisement:

Quote from Kostenko: "I propose to put to a vote a resolution instructing the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defence, and Intelligence to prepare for parliamentary review the issue of supplying arms to our Armed Forces in case of problems with our partners, the United States, and to urgently hold a Committee meeting with the mandatory participation of the defence minister."

Details: The proposal was supported by 234 MPs.

Earlier, Solomiia Bobrovska, an MP from the Holos party, reported that Umierov had refused to attend a closed session of the Defence Committee to report on "the current situation and prospects for diversifying international military aid".

Background:

  • US President Donald Trump accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of starting the war and called him a dictator.
  • Following Trump's statements, US Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson said there is "no appetite" for another funding bill for Ukraine.

