Less embezzlement in Russian Armed Forces following defence minister Shoigu's removal, Ukraine's spy chief reports

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 27 February 2025, 13:27
Less embezzlement in Russian Armed Forces following defence minister Shoigu's removal, Ukraine's spy chief reports
Kyrylo Budanov. Stock photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU), has stated that Russia’s new Defence Ministry leadership is operating more "in the shadows" and has reduced the level of theft within the Armed Forces.

Source: Budanov in an interview with Ukrinform

Quote: "They've managed to reduce the level of theft in the Russian Armed Forces a little bit, they really have. It's still there, but it's decreased. More funds reach the development, support of the Russian armed forces, etc. That's what's on the surface."

Details: Budanov noted that after the dismissal of Sergei Shoigu and the appointment of Andrei Belousov as defence minister, the role of Shoigu, who frequently appeared on state-run media for propaganda purposes, "has fallen dramatically".

Shoigu is currently chairing the Russian Security Council, but as Budanov stated, Shoigu's role in this position has been limited.

Ukraine's spy chief added that Belousov is "working fine", describing him as a technocrat – "a person who deals with bureaucratic and organisational issues, etc".

