Moscow-Washington talks on embassies begin in Istanbul, Russia says

Russian officials have announced that a new round of talks with their US counterparts regarding the functioning of embassies commenced in Istanbul on 26 February.

Details: The talks are taking place at the residence of the US Consul General in Istanbul.

The US Department of State had previously stated that US officials would meet with their Russian counterparts in Istanbul to discuss embassy operations, but that Ukraine-related issues would not be addressed during the talks.

Background:

These talks are a follow-up to the meeting between the US and Russian delegations on 18 February in Saudi Arabia, which was held without Ukraine's participation.

After the negotiations in Saudi Arabia, the US Department of State said that the delegations agreed to "address the irritants" to the bilateral relationship and continue preparing negotiations on Russia's war against Ukraine.

At the time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that the main agreement at the talks in Riyadh was to "ensure the appointment of Russian ambassadors to the United States and US ambassadors to Russia as soon as possible".

