Self-proclaimed Belarusian president says Ukraine's fate will not be decided without it

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 27 February 2025, 14:43
Alexander Lukashenko. Photo: Getty Images

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has stated that decisions regarding the end of the war in Ukraine will not be made without Ukraine’s involvement.

Source: Lukashenko’s interview, cited by Belarusian news agency BelTA

Details: Lukashenko was asked about what Putin had told him regarding negotiations with the United States.

Quote from Lukashenko: "…Then he [Putin – ed.] went on saying that the Ukrainians and Zelenskyy are upset that they were not invited to Saudi Arabia. He said: ‘Why invite them if the issues there concerned Russia and the United States? The issue of Ukraine was only briefly touched upon in those talks. So why invite Ukraine?’. But Trump has already spoken about this in the same manner.

When it comes to deciding on Ukraine’s future, I believe no one will make those decisions without Ukraine."

Background:

  • On 14 February, Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, emphasised that Putin would not be able to avoid direct talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling them essential for resolving the war.
  • On 18 February, Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, said Putin is ready to hold talks with Zelenskyy, but that "the establishment of agreements should be discussed given the existing possibility of Zelenskyy's legitimacy being challenged".
  • On 19 February, Putin said he had been briefed on the results of Russian-American negotiations in Riyadh and expressed readiness to meet with Trump.

