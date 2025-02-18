All Sections
Kremlin says Putin is ready to hold talks with Zelenskyy, but there are "issues"

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 18 February 2025, 12:15
Kremlin says Putin is ready to hold talks with Zelenskyy, but there are issues
Peskov and Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, has said Putin is ready to hold talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but that "the establishment of agreements should be discussed given the existing possibility of Zelenskyy's legitimacy being challenged".

Source: Russian Telegram channel Vy Shushali Mayak ("You have been listening to Radio Mayak"), which posted an audio comment by Peskov

Details: Peskov claimed that Putin "has repeatedly said that he would be prepared to negotiate with Zelenskyy if necessary".

Quote: "Putin has repeatedly said that he would be prepared to negotiate with Zelenskyy if necessary. However, the legal establishment of the agreements is subject to serious discussion, given the reality that points to the possibility of Zelenskyy's legitimacy being challenged. Putin has repeatedly made statements to this effect also."

Previously:

  • Earlier, in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Zelenskyy said he was ready to sit down with Putin if it was the only way to bring peace to Ukrainians.
  • Later, the Kremlin said that despite the "issues with Zelenskyy's legitimacy", Moscow was still open to talks.
  • On 6 February, Zelenskyy said that he was ready to hold talks with Putin when there is an understanding regarding the end of the war. Meanwhile, the president suggested that Putin was afraid to talk to him about ending the war. 
  • On 9 February, Zelenskyy said he was ready to meet and negotiate with Putin if he understood that the United States and Europe "would not abandon" Ukraine.

Background:

  • In the autumn of 2022, when Russia enshrined the annexation of four of Ukrainie’s oblasts in its constitution, Ukraine banned direct talks with Putin.
  • Ukrainian law also prohibits the holding of elections during martial law.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that elections in Ukraine are very important, but they can only take place after the hot phase of the war is over and martial law is lifted.

PutinZelenskyy
