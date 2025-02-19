All Sections
Putin says mere meeting with Trump isn't enough for him

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 19 February 2025, 16:21
Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has stated that simply meeting with US President Donald Trump is not enough – it is essential to "ensure that the most important issues are worked out".

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS, citing Putin

Details: Putin claimed that Russia is ready to return to the negotiating table on Ukraine, but merely meeting with Trump is not enough – it is essential to "ensure that the most important issues are addressed."

Putin reiterated that Russia had never refused to engage in dialogue with Europe or Ukraine, asserting that it was they who had "stopped contact with Moscow".

He added that he would be "happy to meet with Trump," though the meeting would need to be prepared. However, Putin did not specify when such a meeting might occur.

Putin stressed that there is no need for intermediaries in the dialogue between Russia and the United States.

The Russian leader expressed high regard for the outcome of the talks in Riyadh, noting that the American side was represented by "completely new people" without any bias or judgement. "I rate them [negotiations] highly, there is a result," Putin said.

He also said that during the talks in Saudi Arabia, the parties agreed to "resume the normal work of diplomatic missions".

PutinnegotiationsUSARussia
