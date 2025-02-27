All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

European Commission president to attend UK PM's summit on Ukraine on 2 March

Tetyana VysotskaThursday, 27 February 2025, 14:56
European Commission president to attend UK PM's summit on Ukraine on 2 March
Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: European Commission on Facebook

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, will visit London on Sunday, 2 March, to attend an informal meeting organised by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss Ukraine and security in Europe.

Source: Arianna Podesta, a spokeswoman for the European Commission, at a briefing in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is convening a summit in London on 2 March, which von der Leyen will attend. The summit will discuss matters concerning Ukraine and security in Europe.

Advertisement:

The European Commission spokesperson confirmed that President von der Leyen would arrive in London on Sunday, following her visit to India, to attend an informal meeting on Ukraine and European security hosted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Background:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also announced that he would attend the UK summit immediately after his US visit.
  • Earlier, Starmer announced the largest increase in defence spending since the Cold War, with plans to reach 2.5% of GDP by 2027.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUUKUkraine
Advertisement:
Putin praises Trump administration: "First contact inspires hope"
Three years under Russian fire: How is Ukraine's energy sector coping with yet another wartime winter?
Trump administration terminates over 90% of USAID grants
EU prepares biggest defence plan since Cold War: hundreds of billions of euros for security
Former head of Ukraine's Security Service Bakanov not involved in criminal proceedings
Will Ukraine survive in 2025? Soldiers, arms manufacturers and officials respond at Ukrainska Pravda forum
All News
EU
Zelenskyy invited to EU summit on European defence and security of Ukraine
European Commissioner reveals which critical raw materials interest EU in Ukraine and when cooperation will begin
Meeting between EU chief diplomat Kallas and US Secretary of State Rubio cancelled
RECENT NEWS
16:29
Ukraine's Air Force strikes Russian command post in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
16:07
Zelenskyy meets with Irish Taoiseach Martin at Dublin airport – video
15:57
Russia strikes Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast: 1 killed, 4 injured – photos
15:27
US fast-track deal with Ukraine: behind Kyiv's fight to secure sovereignty and Trump's PR win
15:09
Putin praises Trump administration: "First contact inspires hope"
15:00
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief knew schemes of Russia's upcoming attack back in 2021
14:56
European Commission president to attend UK PM's summit on Ukraine on 2 March
14:43
Self-proclaimed Belarusian president says Ukraine's fate will not be decided without it
14:33
Ukraine's Finance Ministry and National Bank hold first government bond exchange auction on Bloomberg platform
14:22
Zelenskyy to meet Irish PM Martin at airport en route to US
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: