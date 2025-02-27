European Commission president to attend UK PM's summit on Ukraine on 2 March

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, will visit London on Sunday, 2 March, to attend an informal meeting organised by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss Ukraine and security in Europe.

Source: Arianna Podesta, a spokeswoman for the European Commission, at a briefing in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is convening a summit in London on 2 March, which von der Leyen will attend. The summit will discuss matters concerning Ukraine and security in Europe.

The European Commission spokesperson confirmed that President von der Leyen would arrive in London on Sunday, following her visit to India, to attend an informal meeting on Ukraine and European security hosted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also announced that he would attend the UK summit immediately after his US visit.

Earlier, Starmer announced the largest increase in defence spending since the Cold War, with plans to reach 2.5% of GDP by 2027.

