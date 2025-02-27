All Sections
Trump administration considers mineral extraction in Russia after Ukraine peace deal

Mariya Yemets, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 27 February 2025, 21:18
Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, who has also been involved in the Russia-Ukraine track, has expressed US interest in mineral extraction not only in Ukraine but also in Russia.

Source: Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Commenting on the expected signing of the framework agreement on mineral resources with Ukraine, Witkoff stated that the United States is also interested in Russia’s mineral deposits.

Quote: "Well, the mineral rights in Ukraine are quite extensive, but, by the way, they are quite extensive in Russia. And I think there will be plenty of opportunities for the US with Russia when this peace deal [on ending the Russia-Ukraine war] gets finished." 

More details: When asked to clarify whether he was referring to mineral extraction in Russia as well, Witkoff responded: "I think there will be plenty of economic cooperation opportunities between the two countries. Yes".

Background:

  • On 28 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to arrive in Washington for a meeting with Trump, during which the framework agreement on mineral resources is set to be signed.
  • Zelenskyy said that during his meeting with Trump, he plans to ask him, among other things, whether the US will stop supporting Ukraine and what support Ukraine can expect. He will also ask about the negotiations between Washington and Moscow over Ukraine.
  • He has also stated that security guarantees in the context of the "mineral deal" with the US are of paramount importance to him and the success of the deal will depend on his upcoming conversation with Trump.

