Russians attack Zaporizhzhia with strike UAVs, injuring woman – videos, photos

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with strike drones on the evening of 27 February, leaving a woman injured.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The blast wave damaged residential apartments, houses and garages. Additionally, fires broke out in apartments on the upper floors of a multi-storey building. A woman was injured."

Details: Later, Fedorov clarified that an 82-year-old woman needed medical assistance.

