Bloomberg: EU to discuss appointing representative for peace negotiations on Ukraine

Oleh PavliukThursday, 27 February 2025, 23:03
Stock Photo: Getty Images

EU leaders are set to discuss appointing a special envoy to represent the bloc in potential negotiations on "ending the war" between Russia and Ukraine during a summit on 6 March.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The extraordinary EU summit, convened by European Council President António Costa, will focus on European defence.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited to the meeting. Bloomberg says that discussions will aim to establish a unified position on defence – both for rearming the European continent and for supporting Ukraine.

The agenda will also include the potential appointment of a special representative to participate in future peace negotiations on Ukraine.

Background:

  • Kyiv has previously stated that European countries should quickly designate a "leader-level" figure to represent Europe in any potential talks on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.
  • Several European leaders, including Finnish President Alexander Stubb, have supported the idea, with Stubb emphasising the need for Europe to appoint a "special envoy" for discussions on peace in Ukraine.

