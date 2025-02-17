Zelenskyy's office urges Europe to appoint representative for peace talks

The Ukrainian President’s Office believes that Europe should quickly designate a representative "at the level of state leader" to participate in potential negotiations on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva, the deputy head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, in a comment to Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zhovkva stated that Ukraine supports Europe appointing a representative for potential negotiations on ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Quote: "It should be a quickly made decision…I hope right after the Paris meeting. We should act, not reflect."

More details: Bloomberg notes that Zhovkva did not name any potential candidates for the role but stressed that it should be a figure at the level of state leader, someone with the same status as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

While speaking to journalists during his visit to the UAE, Zelenskyy also stated that Europe should have its own representative.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine will not participate in the upcoming negotiations between Russia and the US in Saudi Arabia, scheduled for Tuesday, 18 February.

An emergency summit is taking place in Paris on the evening of 17 February, convened by French President Emmanuel Macron following comments from Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, who said the US does not see Europe at the negotiating table for ending the war.

The latest information indicates that the summit was attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, along with two top EU officials – EU Council President António Costa and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen – were invited as well.

