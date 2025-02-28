All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians set up new filtration camp in temporarily occupied territories, Ukrainian resistance says

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 28 February 2025, 03:46
Russians set up new filtration camp in temporarily occupied territories, Ukrainian resistance says
Civilians. Photo: National Resistance Center CNS

Ukraine's National Resistance Center has reported that the Russians set up a new filtration camp in the territories occupied in 2024.

Source: National Resistance Center

Details: The Centre reported that Russia had set up a new filtration camp, capable of holding 1,000 people, for residents of territories occupied in 2024.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Civilians are being forcibly taken to these camps under the pretence of screening for ties to the Ukrainian defence forces. At the same time, they are forcibly issued Russian passports against their will."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

occupationRussia
Advertisement:
Emergency power outages introduced in some Ukrainian oblasts due to Russian attacks
Putin's remarks suggest Russia has no intention of making territorial concessions, ISW says
Minerals agreement ready for signing – US Treasury secretary
Britain ready to deploy troops and air force to ensure peace in Ukraine, says UK PM
Trump "can't believe" he called Zelenskyy a dictator
Trump decides to extend series of sanctions against Russia that have been in place since 2014
All News
occupation
Putin's remarks suggest Russia has no intention of making territorial concessions, ISW says
Russia aims to seize Ukrainian cities through ultimatums, not military force – ISW
Russians advance in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
07:59
Emergency power outages introduced in some Ukrainian oblasts due to Russian attacks
07:44
Russia loses 1,060 troops and 54 artillery systems in past 24 hours
05:40
Russian forces hit Sumy Oblast with guided bombs: severe damage reported
04:34
Putin's remarks suggest Russia has no intention of making territorial concessions, ISW says
03:46
Russians set up new filtration camp in temporarily occupied territories, Ukrainian resistance says
02:50
Plane carrying Zelenskyy lands in US, media reports say
02:28
updatedOperational safety procedure introduced at Sheremetyevo airport in Russia
02:00
Minerals agreement ready for signing – US Treasury secretary
01:34
Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia injures elderly woman and sparks multiple fires – photos
23:51
Trump believes war in Ukraine will end "fairly soon" or not at all
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: