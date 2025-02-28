Russians set up new filtration camp in temporarily occupied territories, Ukrainian resistance says

Ukraine's National Resistance Center has reported that the Russians set up a new filtration camp in the territories occupied in 2024.

Source: National Resistance Center

Details: The Centre reported that Russia had set up a new filtration camp, capable of holding 1,000 people, for residents of territories occupied in 2024.

Quote: "Civilians are being forcibly taken to these camps under the pretence of screening for ties to the Ukrainian defence forces. At the same time, they are forcibly issued Russian passports against their will."

