Russian forces hit Sumy Oblast with guided bombs: severe damage reported

Russian forces attacked the Krasnopillia hromada in Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs on the evening of 27 February, damaging an apartment block and ten houses. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians launched guided aerial bombs on the Krasnopillia hromada at around 21:00 on 27 February.

Early reports indicate that there were no casualties. The Russian bombardment damaged an apartment block, ten houses and outbuildings.

In addition, Russian forces dropped explosives on the Hlukhiv hromada, damaging a low-pressure gas pipeline.

