Russian forces hit Sumy Oblast with guided bombs: severe damage reported
Friday, 28 February 2025, 05:40
Russian forces attacked the Krasnopillia hromada in Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs on the evening of 27 February, damaging an apartment block and ten houses. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Details: The Russians launched guided aerial bombs on the Krasnopillia hromada at around 21:00 on 27 February.
Advertisement:
Early reports indicate that there were no casualties. The Russian bombardment damaged an apartment block, ten houses and outbuildings.
In addition, Russian forces dropped explosives on the Hlukhiv hromada, damaging a low-pressure gas pipeline.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!