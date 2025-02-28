All Sections
Russian forces hit Sumy Oblast with guided bombs: severe damage reported

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 28 February 2025, 05:40
Russian forces hit Sumy Oblast with guided bombs: severe damage reported
A KAB-500 guided aerial bomb. Stock photo: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Russian forces attacked the Krasnopillia hromada in Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs on the evening of 27 February, damaging an apartment block and ten houses. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians launched guided aerial bombs on the Krasnopillia hromada at around 21:00 on 27 February.

Early reports indicate that there were no casualties. The Russian bombardment damaged an apartment block, ten houses and outbuildings.

In addition, Russian forces dropped explosives on the Hlukhiv hromada, damaging a low-pressure gas pipeline.

