Vasyl Ratushnyi, brother of prominent activist Roman Ratushnyi, killed in action

Roman Ratushnyi and Vasyl Ratushnyi with their mother Svitlana and stepfather Vladyslav Khmarskyi. Photo: Povaliaieva on Facebook

Vasyl Ratushnyi, the son of writer Svitlana Povaliaieva and the brother of prominent activist Roman Ratushnyi who was killed in action in June 2022, has been killed on the front line.

Source: Povaliaieva on Facebook

Quote from Povaliaieva: "Vasyl Ratushnyi, UAV pilot of the Magyar Birds units, was killed by a direct FPV drone strike during a combat mission on 27 February 2025. My eldest son, my life."

Advertisement:

Vasyl Ratushnyi. Photo: Vasyl’s father Taras Ratushnyi on Facebook

Vasyl Ratushnyi was also an activist and a participant in the Revolution of Dignity that took place in 2013-2014.

Background: On 9 June 2022, Roman Ratushnyi, a prominent Kyiv activist and reconnaissance man of the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanised Brigade, was killed in action near Izium, Kharkiv Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!