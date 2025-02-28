All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Vasyl Ratushnyi, brother of prominent activist Roman Ratushnyi, killed in action

Iryna BalachukFriday, 28 February 2025, 07:17
Vasyl Ratushnyi, brother of prominent activist Roman Ratushnyi, killed in action
Roman Ratushnyi and Vasyl Ratushnyi with their mother Svitlana and stepfather Vladyslav Khmarskyi. Photo: Povaliaieva on Facebook

Vasyl Ratushnyi, the son of writer Svitlana Povaliaieva and the brother of prominent activist Roman Ratushnyi who was killed in action in June 2022, has been killed on the front line.

Source: Povaliaieva on Facebook

Quote from Povaliaieva: "Vasyl Ratushnyi, UAV pilot of the Magyar Birds units, was killed by a direct FPV drone strike during a combat mission on 27 February 2025. My eldest son, my life."

Advertisement:
 
Vasyl Ratushnyi.
Photo: Vasyl’s father Taras Ratushnyi on Facebook

Vasyl Ratushnyi was also an activist and a participant in the Revolution of Dignity that took place in 2013-2014.

Background: On 9 June 2022, Roman Ratushnyi, a prominent Kyiv activist and reconnaissance man of the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanised Brigade, was killed in action near Izium, Kharkiv Oblast. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

warcasualtieskilled in action
Advertisement:
More than ten leaders invited to Ukraine summit in UK: peace and security to be discussed
Vasyl Ratushnyi, brother of prominent activist Roman Ratushnyi, killed in action
Minerals agreement ready for signing – US treasury secretary
Britain ready to deploy troops and air force to ensure peace in Ukraine, says UK PM
Trump "can't believe" he called Zelenskyy a dictator
Trump decides to extend series of sanctions against Russia that have been in place since 2014
All News
war
Russians launch drone attack on Sumy, casualties reported
Britain ready to deploy troops and air force to ensure peace in Ukraine, says UK PM
Russians strike Kharkiv suburbs: casualties reported
RECENT NEWS
11:04
Ukrainian intelligence unit hits Russian forward command post in Kherson Oblast – video
10:27
More than ten leaders invited to Ukraine summit in UK: peace and security to be discussed
09:46
Details of Zelenskyy's visit to US revealed
09:27
Russia attacks Ukraine with 208 drones: 107 downed, 97 disappear from radar
08:53
US Department of State shares details of meeting with Russians in Türkiye
08:28
Russian forces have attacked Ukrainian positions 5,000 times over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
07:59
Emergency power outages introduced in some Ukrainian oblasts due to Russian attacks
07:44
Russia loses 1,060 troops and 54 artillery systems in past 24 hours
07:17
Vasyl Ratushnyi, brother of prominent activist Roman Ratushnyi, killed in action
05:40
Russian forces hit Sumy Oblast with guided bombs: severe damage reported
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: