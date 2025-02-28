Ukrainian intelligence unit hits Russian forward command post in Kherson Oblast – video

Fighters from the Active Operations Department of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) have struck a forward command post of Russia’s 14th Army Corps using explosives dropped from a drone. The strike occurred on 26 February in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "On 26 February 2025, at around 22:00, a forward command post of the Russian occupiers – the 14th Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces – was successfully hit near the village of Ivanivka, Kherson Oblast."

Background: DIU, in coordination with other defence forces units, carried out a strike in the early hours of 26 February on the Tuapse oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

