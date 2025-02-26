All Sections
Ukrainian drones attack oil refinery in Russia's Tuapse – source

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 26 February 2025, 15:12
screenshot

On the night of 25-26 February, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU), in coordination with other units of the defence forces, launched an attack on the Tuapse oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

Source: a security service source speaking to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The source indicates that the attack resulted in at least 40 explosions and a fire at the facility, damaging oil refining equipment.

Local residents have shared photos and videos online showing the aftermath and reported that the attack also targeted the local seaport.

The affected facilities play a key role in supplying logistical support to the Russian forces.

Further details on the damage caused by the strike are being clarified.

