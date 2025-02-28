All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian thermobaric ammunition depot in Donetsk Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 February 2025, 13:08
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian thermobaric ammunition depot in Donetsk Oblast – video
The Russian ammunition depot being hit. Photo: Screenshot

Ukrainian forces destroyed a thermobaric ammunition depot belonging to the Russian Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast on the night of 27-28 February.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff

Details: The General Staff noted that the strike had taken place near the settlement of Selydove.

Advertisement:

In addition, Ukrainian forces targeted three other crucial Russian assets. Among them was the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, which plays a role in supplying the Russian military in Ukraine. Information on the outcome of the strike is currently being gathered.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

General Staffwar
Advertisement:
Over ten leaders invited to Ukraine summit in UK: peace and security to be discussed
Vasyl Ratushnyi, brother of prominent activist Roman Ratushnyi, killed in action
Minerals agreement ready for signing – US treasury secretary
Britain ready to deploy troops and air force to ensure peace in Ukraine, says UK PM
Trump "can't believe" he called Zelenskyy a dictator
Trump decides to extend series of sanctions against Russia that have been in place since 2014
All News
General Staff
Russian forces have attacked Ukrainian positions 5,000 times over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukraine's defence minister appoints former Joint Forces commander as deputy chief of the General Staff
Russians most actively attacked Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
14:26
EXPLAINERHow Trump's attacks united Canadians and affected Trudeau’s party ratings
14:11
Estonian General Staff sees no signs of Russia's readiness for peace
13:56
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian attack in Sumy Oblast, fighting still ongoing
13:10
UK government minister says minerals deal with US might help deter Russia, Sky News reports
13:08
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian thermobaric ammunition depot in Donetsk Oblast – video
13:03
Manufacturer of NASAMS air defence system plans to set up plant in Ukraine
12:32
Ukrainian Air Force reveals tactics of Russian drone attacks on Ukraine: 50% of aerial assets are live, 50% decoys
12:20
EU's top diplomat warns Trump that peace deal may not be upheld unless Europe is included in talks
11:40
Kyiv-US minerals deal will have annexes on security guarantees for Ukraine, Ukrainian President's Office says
11:39
EU chief diplomat disputes Trump's claim that Ukraine cannot join NATO
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: