Ukrainian forces destroy Russian thermobaric ammunition depot in Donetsk Oblast – video
Friday, 28 February 2025, 13:08
Ukrainian forces destroyed a thermobaric ammunition depot belonging to the Russian Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast on the night of 27-28 February.
Source: Ukraine's General Staff
Details: The General Staff noted that the strike had taken place near the settlement of Selydove.
Advertisement:
In addition, Ukrainian forces targeted three other crucial Russian assets. Among them was the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, which plays a role in supplying the Russian military in Ukraine. Information on the outcome of the strike is currently being gathered.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!