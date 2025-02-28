Ukrainian forces destroy Russian thermobaric ammunition depot in Donetsk Oblast – video

Ukrainian forces destroyed a thermobaric ammunition depot belonging to the Russian Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast on the night of 27-28 February.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff

Details: The General Staff noted that the strike had taken place near the settlement of Selydove.

In addition, Ukrainian forces targeted three other crucial Russian assets. Among them was the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, which plays a role in supplying the Russian military in Ukraine. Information on the outcome of the strike is currently being gathered.

