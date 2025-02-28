A member of the British government has backed US President Donald Trump's suggestion that the presence of American workers in Ukraine as a result of the minerals deal will deter future attacks by Russia.

Source: Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, on Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Streeting said the US president "is right about the US's interests and presence in Ukraine acting as a deterrent".

Trump has not yet offered any concrete security guarantees for Ukraine, such as a commitment to US military support after any potential peace deal with Russia.

Asked whether something more than the minerals deal is needed, Streeting added: "This is a fast-moving situation and we've been clear throughout we will back Ukraine to the hilt, and there can be no decision about Ukraine without Ukraine."

Quote from Wes Streeting: "That's why President Zelenskyy’s visit today is going to be particularly important, but I think we've seen real signs of progress in recent weeks."

For reference: British politicians frequently make media comments that are outside the scope of their responsibilities.

Background:

Zelenskyy intends to ask Trump whether the United States will continue supporting Ukraine and what Ukraine can expect, and will also ask about the negotiations between Washington and Moscow regarding Ukraine.

Zelenskyy emphasised that security guarantees as part of the minerals deal with the US are a matter of principle for him and that the agreement’s success will depend on his upcoming conversation with Trump.

