UK government minister says minerals deal with US might help deter Russia, Sky News reports

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 28 February 2025, 13:10
London. Stock photo

A member of the British government has backed US President Donald Trump's suggestion that the presence of American workers in Ukraine as a result of the minerals deal will deter future attacks by Russia.

Source: Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, on Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Streeting said the US president "is right about the US's interests and presence in Ukraine acting as a deterrent".

Trump has not yet offered any concrete security guarantees for Ukraine, such as a commitment to US military support after any potential peace deal with Russia.

Asked whether something more than the minerals deal is needed, Streeting added: "This is a fast-moving situation and we've been clear throughout we will back Ukraine to the hilt, and there can be no decision about Ukraine without Ukraine."

Quote from Wes Streeting: "That's why President Zelenskyy’s visit today is going to be particularly important, but I think we've seen real signs of progress in recent weeks."

For reference: British politicians frequently make media comments that are outside the scope of their responsibilities.

Read also: The full text of the Ukraine-US Minerals Agreement

Background:

Read this analysis by European Pravda editor Serhiy Sydorenko on what this agreement means for Kyiv and Washington

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

