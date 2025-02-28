All Sections
Car carrying Russian Security Service officers blown up in Mariupol – city council

Stepan HaftkoFriday, 28 February 2025, 14:53
A car on fire. Photo: Getty Images

A car carrying a representative of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSS) was blown up in Mariupol on the night of 27-28 February. The official was taken to intensive care.

Source: Mariupol City Council, citing Mariupol Resistance; sources of Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from the city council: "Last night at around 01:00, members of Mariupol Resistance blew up a car carrying an FSS officer in the Prymorskyi district. The injured individual is currently in intensive care."

Details: The city council revealed that following the incident, Russian security forces and the FSS intensified search operations. Ukrainian partisans have promised to disclose further details of the operation later.

Ukrainska Pravda sources indicate the operation was carried out by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence.

