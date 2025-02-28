Peace with reliable guarantees for Ukraine: media uncover details of upcoming EU summit decision

EU leaders plan to adopt a communiqué during the 6 March summit on European and Ukrainian security, emphasising the need for reliable security guarantees for Ukraine in any potential negotiations to end the war.

Source: Suspilne, citing a draft of the communiqué, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The document reads that EU member states aim to define their collective stance on possible peace talks regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war and stress the importance of the EU's participation in such negotiations.

In the context of potential peace talks, the European Council will highlight the importance of the following principles: there can be no negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine, there can be no negotiations about European security without Europe's involvement, the security of Ukraine and Europe are interconnected, a ceasefire can only take place within the framework of a comprehensive peace agreement, and any such agreement must be accompanied by strong and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine.

Quote: "Achieving 'peace through strength' requires that Ukraine be in the strongest possible position – before, during and after negotiations to end the war. To this end, the European Union remains committed, in coordination with like-minded partners, to providing enhanced political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people."

More details: Suspilne also confirmed previous reports by Bloomberg that the EU is considering appointing a special representative to participate in potential peace talks regarding the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Background: European Council President António Costa invited Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend the EU leaders' summit on 6 March, which will focus on European defence and Ukraine.

