Zelenskyy to Trump: I hope we can stop Putin together

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 28 February 2025, 19:04
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump during a meeting in 2024. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told his US counterpart Donald Trump that there can be no territorial compromises with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, whom he called a killer and terrorist.

Source: Zelenskyy during a meeting at the White House on 28 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy reminded Trump of his call to end the war.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I think that it was very important to say these words to Putin at the very beginning of the war. Because he is a killer and a terrorist. But I hope that together we can stop him."

Read this analysis by European Pravda editor Sergiy Sydorenko on what this agreement means for Kyiv and Washington 

Details: Zelenskyy stressed the importance of preserving Ukraine, its values, and its democracy.

"And of course – no compromises with a killer about our territories," Zelenskyy said, referring to Putin.

Background: On 28 February, Zelenskyy arrived at the White House for a meeting with US President Donald Trump. The visit will include the signing of the mineral resources agreement – a bilateral agreement establishing the terms and conditions for the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

