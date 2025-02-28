Zelenskyy shows Trump photos of Ukrainian soldiers before and after Russian captivity
Friday, 28 February 2025, 19:01
At their meeting in the White House, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed US President Donald Trump photographs of Ukrainian prisoners of war who were held in Russian captivity.
Source: the Ukrainian president’s spokesman Serhii Nikiforov; footage broadcast on the national joint 24/7 newscast, as reported by European Pravda
Details: President Zelenskyy named each soldier as he showed Trump the photographs of them before and after captivity.
Background:
- On 28 February, Zelenskyy arrived at the White House for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.
- Before that, Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the US Senate.
