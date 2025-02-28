All Sections
Zelenskyy shows Trump photos of Ukrainian soldiers before and after Russian captivity

Khrystyna Bondarieva , OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 28 February 2025, 19:01
Zelenskyy showing the photos to Trump. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

At their meeting in the White House, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed US President Donald Trump photographs of Ukrainian prisoners of war who were held in Russian captivity.

Source: the Ukrainian president’s spokesman Serhii Nikiforov; footage broadcast on the national joint 24/7 newscast, as reported by European Pravda

Details: President Zelenskyy named each soldier as he showed Trump the photographs of them before and after captivity.

Photo of a Ukrainian prisoner of war
Screenshot from the national joint 24/7 newscast

Background:

  • On 28 February, Zelenskyy arrived at the White House for a meeting with US President Donald Trump. 
  • Before that, Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the US Senate.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

