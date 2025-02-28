Asked about Putin's trustworthiness, Trump launches into tirade about "Russian collusion" and Biden

US President Donald Trump has refused to say whether he thinks Russian leader Vladimir Putin might violate a potential ceasefire agreement, instead bringing up an investigation based on suspicions of Russian influence in the 2016 US election and Hunter Biden.

Source: Trump during his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on 28 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A journalist asked Trump what he would do if Putin decided to break the proposed ceasefire, and he responded by asking: "What if a bomb drops on your head right now?"

Advertisement:

The US president went on to criticise his predecessors, Joe Biden and Barack Obama, whom Russia "didn’t respect".

"They respect me. Let me tell you, Putin went through a hell of a lot with me. He went through a phony witch hunt where they used him and Russia… Russia, Russia, Russia," Trump added, referring to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

The US president then mentioned the laptop belonging to Biden's son Hunter, data from which was then used by the media as evidence of the US president's alleged corruption.

"And then they said: ‘Oh, the laptop from hell was made by Russia ... The whole thing was a scam, and he [Putin – ed.] had to put up with that. He was being accused of all that stuff," Trump said.

"All I can say is this: he might have broken deals with Obama and Bush, and he might have broken them with Biden... Maybe he did, I don't know what happened. But he didn't break them with me. He wants to make a deal," Trump said, expressing his confidence in Putin.

Background:

The day before, Trump said he did not believe that Putin would violate a ceasefire that could be concluded to end the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin leader has praised Trump's administration for its "pragmatism" and "realistic view of things", noting that initial contact with US representatives has inspired "a certain sense of hope".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!