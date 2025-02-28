All Sections
Zelenskyy thanks US and Trump after intense meeting

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 28 February 2025, 21:25
Zelenskyy thanks US and Trump after intense meeting
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump during the meeting on 28 February. Photo: Getty Images

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the United States, President Trump and Congress after a failed discussion of a minerals deal with the US and a public argument with Trump.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you [President Trump], Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."

Background: 

  • During a press meeting, Zelenskyy had an argument with US President Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
  • Ukraine and the US failed to sign a minerals agreement.
  • Later, Trump said that Zelenskyy had disrespected the US and is not ready for peace.

