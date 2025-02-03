All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

European Commission will give €3 million to support journalists exiled from Russia and Belarus

Ivanna Kostina, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 3 February 2025, 18:58
European Commission will give €3 million to support journalists exiled from Russia and Belarus
A journalist. Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Commission will provide almost €3 million in aid to independent journalists exiled from Russia and Belarus working in the European Union.

Source: European Commission reported on 3 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The EU funding aims to support independent media and journalists from Belarus and Russia working in EU countries, enabling them to continue producing and distributing content to their audiences without "editorial interference". The funds will also be used to create a pan-European platform or network of media centres to promote independent journalism.

Advertisement:

The European Commission has announced that from Monday to 14 March, public, international, non-governmental organisations and research centres can apply for support for journalists.

The planned budget is €2.94 million. This is the second EU proposal to fund independent media from Russia and Belarus. The previous one, in 2023, had a budget of €2.2 million.

The European Commission reported that the Russian and Belarusian authorities have taken measures to suppress independent journalism and criticism of the governments. As a result of this interference, independent newspapers, websites, and TV channels are forced to reach their audiences from the EU, which poses a serious challenge.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, as the European Commission emphasises, independent media and civil society "Russian independent media and civil society play a vital role in ensuring the continued flow of information to Russian audiences, in and outside Russia".

The EU's support for Russian and Belarusian independent media is a priority enshrined in several EU policy instruments, including the upcoming Democracy Shield, which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced last year when she presented the political priorities of the new European Commission.

The European Commission noted that approximately 1,500 journalists from Russia and Belarus fled or moved to the EU in 2024 alone.

Background:

  • Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya believes that the attitude of some members of the so-called Russian opposition to her country is no different from Putin's.
  • The Russian democratic opposition is now de facto led by Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of the deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who announced her political ambitions in Russia after her husband died in a Russian colony in early 2024 and began meeting with foreign leaders.
  • Navalnaya's attitude towards Ukraine and the war in Ukraine has been criticised by Ukrainian officials.

Support UP or become our patron!

EURussiaUkrainemedia
Advertisement:
US Department of State assumes control of USAID
Zelenskyy approves transition of Ukraine's Armed Forces to military corps
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry demands investigation into fatal beating of Ukrainian citizen in Slovakia
"I miss his fried potatoes, and his laugh": five couples separated by Russian captivity
Ukraine's Armed Forces begin transition to corps structure
Armen Sarkisian, suspected organiser of anti-Maidan provocateurs, killed in explosion in Moscow – video
All News
EU
Lithuania believes EU will make mistake if it returns to buying Russian gas
EU to provide Moldova with €64 million in energy aid, one-third allocated for gas to Transnistria
Hungarian PM once again threatens EU to veto sanctions against Russia unless Ukraine resumes gas transit
RECENT NEWS
21:15
Trump officially appoints Ukraine special envoy and eyes Ukraine's resources
20:50
US Department of State assumes control of USAID
20:30
Kyiv brings 12 children back from Russian occupation, Ukrainian President's Office says
20:28
Zelenskyy approves transition of Ukraine's Armed Forces to military corps
19:52
Kyiv rejects Polish president's suggestion that Ukrainian veterans could pose threat, says they are guarantors of security
19:09
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry demands investigation into fatal beating of Ukrainian citizen in Slovakia
18:58
European Commission will give €3 million to support journalists exiled from Russia and Belarus
18:10
Anton Spitsyn, commander of Ukrainian National Guard's Hostrі Kartuzy battle group, killed in action
17:08
Latvia hands over 100 FPV drones to Ukraine's defence forces
17:04
"I miss his fried potatoes, and his laugh": five couples separated by Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: