Belarusian opposition leader says forceful overthrow of Lukashenko's regime possible with aid of Kalinouski Regiment

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has not ruled out that self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko could lose power in Belarus through a coup, which could potentially involve fighters from the Kalinouski Regiment.

Source: Tsikhanovskaya in an interview with Sergiy Sydorenko, editor of European Pravda

Details: Tsikhanovskaya said the Kalinouski Regiment, which is fighting on Ukraine's side in the ongoing war against Russia, is held in "great respect and hope" in Belarus, as they are seen as the future foundation of the Belarusian army.

Quote: "Many people also expect that eventually, it will be fighters from the Kalinouski Regiment who will liberate Belarus. Of course, there could be many scenarios. Ideally, it would happen peacefully, but who knows how it will play out."

The politician emphasised that she hopes for a peaceful transfer of power in Belarus through fair elections.

Quote: "But of course, there could be other scenarios. A palace coup is one possibility. In that case our soldiers currently in Ukraine could play a role. But we must be prepared."

Tsikhanovskaya also stressed that free elections in Belarus would only be possible if all political prisoners were released and freedom of speech and thought restored.

The next so-called "presidential elections", during which Alexander Lukashenko is expected to engineer another victory for himself, are scheduled to take place in Belarus on 26 January.

Tsikhanovskaya has previously urged Belarusians to avoid participating in these "elections" and to refrain from protests to prevent further repression.

