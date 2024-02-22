All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Biden meets with Navalny's wife and announces further sanctions against Putin – photo

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 22 February 2024, 23:49
Biden meets with Navalny's wife and announces further sanctions against Putin – photo
Joe Biden, Yulia Navalnaya. Photo: Biden’s Facebook

US President Joe Biden has spoken about his meeting with Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of the recently deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and their daughter Dasha, and announced further sanctions against Putin. 

Source: Biden on Facebook; CNN

Quote: "Today, I met with Yulia and Dasha Navalnaya – Alexei Navalny's loved ones – to express my condolences for their devastating loss."

Advertisement:
 
Joe Biden, Yulia Navalnaya.
Photo: Biden on Facebook

Details: Biden stressed at the meeting that Navalny's legacy of courage will live on in Yulia and Dasha and countless people across Russia who are fighting for democracy and human rights.

Update: After the meeting, the US president said that it was clear that Yulia Navalnaya would "continue to fight". Biden also promised to impose sanctions on Putin in connection with Alexei Navalny's death, CNN reports.

Quote from Biden: "We're going to be announcing sanctions against Putin, who is responsible for his death, tomorrow."

Background:

  • On the afternoon of 16 February, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service reported the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at Correctional Facility No. 3 in Kharp, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, in northwestern Siberia.
  • Alexei Navalny had been imprisoned since early 2021. The Moscow City Court sentenced him to 19 years in prison in a special-regime colony for "extremism" in August 2023.
  • In December, the opposition leader was transferred to Correctional Facility No. 3, known as Polyarnyi Volk (Polar Wolf), which is located in Kharp in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Siberia.
  • Yulia Navalnaya accused President Vladimir Putin of murder, vowed to carry on her husband's struggle, and called on the public to fight against Putin.
  • On the morning of 19 February, Lyudmila Navalnaya arrived at the morgue in the town of Salekhard where the body of her son, opposition politician Alexei Navalny, was allegedly kept. Neither she nor her lawyers were allowed in.
  • On 20 February, Lyudmila Navalnaya recorded a video appeal to the Russian president, demanding the release of her son's body so that she can bury him.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: BidenYulia Navalnaya
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Biden
Putin: Biden calling me son of a bitch is "absolutely reasonable reaction"
Biden calls Putin "crazy son of a bitch"
Biden willing to meet with House speaker to discuss Ukraine aid bill
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: