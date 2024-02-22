Biden meets with Navalny's wife and announces further sanctions against Putin – photo

US President Joe Biden has spoken about his meeting with Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of the recently deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and their daughter Dasha, and announced further sanctions against Putin.

Source: Biden on Facebook; CNN

Quote: "Today, I met with Yulia and Dasha Navalnaya – Alexei Navalny's loved ones – to express my condolences for their devastating loss."

Joe Biden, Yulia Navalnaya. Photo: Biden on Facebook

Details: Biden stressed at the meeting that Navalny's legacy of courage will live on in Yulia and Dasha and countless people across Russia who are fighting for democracy and human rights.

Update: After the meeting, the US president said that it was clear that Yulia Navalnaya would "continue to fight". Biden also promised to impose sanctions on Putin in connection with Alexei Navalny's death, CNN reports.

Quote from Biden: "We're going to be announcing sanctions against Putin, who is responsible for his death, tomorrow."

Background:

On the afternoon of 16 February, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service reported the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at Correctional Facility No. 3 in Kharp, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, in northwestern Siberia.

Alexei Navalny had been imprisoned since early 2021. The Moscow City Court sentenced him to 19 years in prison in a special-regime colony for "extremism" in August 2023.

In December, the opposition leader was transferred to Correctional Facility No. 3, known as Polyarnyi Volk (Polar Wolf), which is located in Kharp in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Siberia.

Yulia Navalnaya accused President Vladimir Putin of murder, vowed to carry on her husband's struggle, and called on the public to fight against Putin.

On the morning of 19 February, Lyudmila Navalnaya arrived at the morgue in the town of Salekhard where the body of her son, opposition politician Alexei Navalny, was allegedly kept. Neither she nor her lawyers were allowed in.

On 20 February, Lyudmila Navalnaya recorded a video appeal to the Russian president, demanding the release of her son's body so that she can bury him.

