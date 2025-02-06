Drones strike Russian air base used for Shahed UAV attacks on Ukraine
Drones have attacked an air base in the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on the night of 5-6 February, from where the Russians have launched Shahed kamikaze drones to strike Ukrainian cities.
Source: Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council; ASTRA Telegram channel
Quote from Kovalenko: "One of the warehouses storing Shaheds is located near the Primorsko-Akhtarsk air base, where the strike occurred."
Details: Videos published by eyewitnesses show intense fire and smoke at the air base.
Background: The Security Service of Ukraine and Ukraine’s defence forces struck an oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and a Russian Buk air defence system in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 4-5 February.
