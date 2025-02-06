All Sections
Drones strike Russian air base used for Shahed UAV attacks on Ukraine

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 6 February 2025, 02:43
Fire. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Drones have attacked an air base in the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on the night of 5-6 February, from where the Russians have launched Shahed kamikaze drones to strike Ukrainian cities.

Source: Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council; ASTRA Telegram channel

Quote from Kovalenko: "One of the warehouses storing Shaheds is located near the Primorsko-Akhtarsk air base, where the strike occurred."

Details: Videos published by eyewitnesses show intense fire and smoke at the air base.

Background: The Security Service of Ukraine and Ukraine’s defence forces struck an oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and a Russian Buk air defence system in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 4-5 February.

dronesRussiaairfieldShahed drone
